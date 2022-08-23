Police have revealed that they arrested two students from Uganda Christian University (UCU) for furnishing them with false information into a murder investigation.

The two reportedly lied about details regarding the murder of the late Betungura Bewatte, a UCU student who was stabbed to death during the guild presidential campaigns at Makerere university last month.

“We have two suspects who furnished the police with false information and we want to alert the public that whenever you knowingly furnish the police with false information, is an offence,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed.

According to him, Kampala metropolitan police in collaboration with Wandegeya police have managed to arraign the suspects before court where they have been charged and remanded to prison.

The two are: Aron Aronda and Alikan Echengu.

It is said that the duo started by masquerading as State House Anti Corruption Unit personnel and extorted many unsuspecting victims including staying in luxurious hotels on credit.

However, when the unfortunate incident happened at Makerere University, they reportedly started peddling false information.

They claimed that they were present at Makerere and witnessed the murder of the UCU student.

“When we asked them to lead us to the scene for documentation, they didn’t even know where the incident occurred. We moved around the university with them until we ended up charging them with providing false information,” said Enanga.

He said that they wanted to benefit under the witness protection scheme and targeted allowances as witnesses hence warning the public that giving false information to police is punishable by law.

Relatedly, last week court also remanded a woman called Harriet Nanfuka for offering false information which derailed police investigation in the murder of city councillor James Kakooza.

Enanga said that since this was a high profile murder, they discovered that she had offered wrong information which led to arrest of five people who were later proven innocent.