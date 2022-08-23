Several vendors in Tororo central market have threatened to boycott the election of the market’s management committees over what they term as unfair conditions of participation.

According to guidelines seen by Nile Post for a vendor to be eligible to take part in the election, they must have cleared all their rent and on top of a non refundable Shs 40,000.

The guidelines were opposed by vendors during the harmonisation meeting with the municipal authorities.

The vendors accused the urban authorities of using the harsh guidelines to bar many from taking part in the election.

The management of Tororo Central Market is set to conduct elections that will see the key roles and responsibilities on the market management committees designated to handle civil disputes and conflicts amongst vendors as well as advocate for the promotion of vendors rights.

The urban authority has gone ahead to issue a roadmap and guidelines for the election of different committee.

The elections are to be held on August, 30.