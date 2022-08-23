Additional reporting by Moses Namayo

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) has summoned UG Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki to appear in person without fail on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Bamuturaki refused to meet with the COSASE on Tuesday due to airline-related duties.

In a letter issued by COSASE chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the committee has warned that if Bamuturaki does not attend toko, she would suffer the repercussions of non-attendance.

“You will be expected to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Conference Hall A, located in Parliament House’s South Wing,” Ssenyonyi said.

“If you fail to comply with this summons, you will be exposed to the repercussions of non-attendance outlined in the Regulations of Procedural of Parliament and civil procedure rules,” he added.

Nile Post understands the that the Uganda Airlines’ CEO Bamuturaki is currently hosting the African Airlines Association Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthé, in Kampala.

According to the Uganda Airlines, the summit will focus on strategic cooperation in areas that would accelerate African air transport growth and allow the continent to play a larger role on the world stage.

Last week, the Uganda Airlines CEO shocked COSASE on Thursday when she stated that she graduated from Makerere University in 1994 with a degree in Social Works and Social Administration (SWASA) but has never received her academic transcript 28 years later.

Bamuturaki, who insists she is qualified for the top national airline position, also claims she misplaced her UCE result slip and no longer has it.

The investigation was prompted by the Auditor General’s report for Fiscal Year 2020/2021, which revealed that the Uganda Airlines administration had a number of flaws.

The Uganda Airlines CEO had requested that the COSASE investigation of its activities be conducted without the presence of the media. According to the chairperson of the board, media coverage of the airline is harming the airline’s reputation.