The opposition National Unity Platform founder member and hanger-on Moses Nkonge Kibalama reportedly sneaked out of the country for asylum.

According to sources familiar with the situation. Kibalama left the country for Nairobi, Kenya after receiving numerous threats to his life.

It is reported that the NUP hanger-on had been receiving threats for quite some time but the threats intensified after he launched parallel offices in Rubaga Division in June this year.

Kibalama backed by a group of colleagues from the original NURDP party organised a delegates’ conference in May 2021 in Rubaga Division in which they unanimously agreed to re-appoint Kibalama as their president.

These claimed that the NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine had exhibited poor leadership skills and hence needed to be replaced for the party to have enough lubrication to sail through the political turmoil.

Consequently, Kibalama and group opened up a parallel office in Rubaga, from where they were based to call upon Bobi Wine and the group to join them.

Kibalama was later stopped in his tracks when the Electoral Commission clarified that Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was still recognised as the NUP president.

Sources report that at the same time, the several-times-unlucky Kibalama started receiving many death threats prompting him to flee to exile in Nairobi and “is unlikely to return soon”.

When contacted for comment, Paul Ssimbwa, the NUP spokesperson for the Kibalama faction, confirmed to Nile Post that Kibalama was in Nairobi.

Ssimbwa, on the other hand, refuted claims that he left the country due to death threats, claiming that the NURDP founder was only in Nairobi for business and would return over the weekend.

However, Nile Post understands that Kibalama did not return and is likely to remain in Nairobi.

When contacted again, Ssimbwa stated that death threats had been made, but he refused to confirm whether this was the reason Kibalama fled the country.

“We’re all targets, and attackers have confessed,” Ssimbwa said, adding that his absence from the country has nothing to do with the threats.

Death threats for two years

In August 2020, Kibalama said that he had been receiving death threats ever since he handed over the party leadership to Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

“I am receiving death threats from unknown people accusing me of handing over the party to Robert Kyagulanyi. They are following me, they are even threatening me on phone, “Kibalama told the media during a news conference.

He said these ill-hearted people have reached the extent of attacking him at his home which prompted him to run into hiding for the fear of his life.

“On Thursday night when I saw those people at my house. I did escape from the house using other security gates, my life is in danger and I am currently living in a hotel,” he said.

Kibalama rumoured dead

In June 2021, Kibalama was rumoured dead, but the NUP refuted claims citing he had been admitted and critical.

Kibalama had been admitted to Bombo Army Hospital and was visited by NUP leaders led by Bobi Wine.

Kibalama’s un-ending claim on the NUP party

Irrespective of his different health situations, Kibalama has been bouncing in and out of the NUP party.

In 2020, Kibalama relinquished the party to Bobi Wine and group, but would just a few weeks to the presidential nominations stand in court and claim the party.

He once again relinquished it to Bobi Wine after the court thwarted his plans, but would one year later again claim the party.

In September 2021Kibalama and fellow party member Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe resolved to end their long-running wrangle with the Kamwokya-based political organisation. This they said was due to a series of meetings that ended in an agreement between themselves and Bobi Wine’s team.

In 2022, Kibalama again returned to fetch his party back, he opened offices in Rubaga Division, but he would once again be frustrated by the Electoral Commission who in a communication warned Kibalama and his clique to keep off NUP.

