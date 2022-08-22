The son of Uganda’s president is in Ethiopia on a working visit, Uganda’s foreign affairs ministry has confirmed.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has in the past tweeted in support of Tigrayan rebels, but the Ugandan army told the BBC in July that it was his personal opinion and not the position of the army.

Local media reports say he is expected to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Kainerugaba has in recent months been dispatched by President Yoweri Museveni to Rwanda to help resolve long-standing tensions between the two countries that had led to the closure of a common border for three years.

He was also dispatched in June this year to meet outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver a special message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Kainerugaba’s increasing diplomatic engagement is viewed by some as an attempt by long-serving President Museveni to groom his son to take over the presidency.

Source: BBC