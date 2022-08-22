A family of four has perished in a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday evening at Omushenyi in Rubaare town council, Ntungamo.

The accident occurred at about 7:30pm when a Mercedes Benz Actros semi trailer rammed into a Toyota Noah in which the family was travelling.

The driver of the Actros truck reg no. UBH 711S was travelling from Kabale to Ntungamo allegedly lost control of the car at Omushenyi ramming into a Toyota Noah reg No. UAY 833N that was from the opposite direction killing the four occupants of the Toyota Noah who are all from one family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased include the family head Byamukama Opeda male 44 years and a teacher at Bukinda Secondary school who was the driver of the Toyota Noah, his wife Nabimanya Peninah female aged 40 years their two children Predice Nyakato female 10 years and Magiiga Kiiza a male juvenile of 3 years all from one family.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson ASP Samson Kasasira blamed the accident on reckless driving by the Actros truck. In his statement, Kasasira noted that Toyota Noah driver was in his lane but the Actros truck driver strayed into it leading to a head-on collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police rushed to the scene and bodies were taken to Doctor’s Referral Hospital, Rubaare town council, Ntungamo district for postmortem.

The wreckage of the Toyota Noah and the semi-trailer are currently parked at Rubaare police station pending Inspector of vehicles inspection.

Police however say the whereabouts of the trailer driver are still unknown but efforts to identify the ownership of the same are on.