The continued chimpanzee attacks on the population in the Albertine graben has frustrated victims whose efforts to seek compensation from government has not yielded any results.

To the locals, trying to seek compensation after a chimpanzee attack is a hustle of it’s own.

Life was already hard enough for Godfrey Mbabazi and his family who stay in Mwendante village Hoima city.

The family lives close to Mwendate forest, home to more than 10 chimpanzees. This family recalls how a chimpanzee snatched their one year old daughter, run with her to the forest and later killed her.

“Locals called me while I was at work and told me a chimpanzee had snatched my daughter. I came rushing and off we went to the forest to search for my child,” explained Mbabazi.

The search ended in horror, said Mbabazi of the incident has since left a deep scar on him and his family.

“We found my child with the chimpanzee up in the tree which later threw her down. We rushed to the hospital but couldn’t save my child’s life as she died a few moments upon reaching hospital,” said Mbabazi.

The pain of losing a daughter forced him to seek compensation from the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

All he was given was condolence of Shs 2 million to help him cover the burial expenses.

“It was hard to get in touch with the UWA officials who used not to pick my calls. I had to report to the office of the RDC who helped me to get in touch with them. They gave me Shs 2 million for the burial expenses which wasn’t worth my child yet I had also borrowed Shs 6million for the burial. I am still in debts,” Mbabazi said.

Another family has a related story. Their two year old boy was attacked by a chimpanzee back in 2021 which ate part of his genitals, and also injured his face and legs.

When they contacted UWA, the body told them it would meet the medical bills, which it did.

Hanifah Barungi, the grandmother to the two year toddler said footing the medical bills was not worth the damage to the grandson who continues to undergo severe pain while easing himself and sometimes gets blackouts a sign that the effects of the chimpanzee attack are still fresh in his memory.

“My grandson feels a lot of pain while easing himself. Even though the bills were paid, we are still treating the boy,” Barungi said.

In Hoima the attacks are more frequent within the city limits where at least two cases of animal attacks are reported every month.

“This is so because Hoima city is surrounded by a forest reserve that is home to chimpanzees, especially in areas of Bulemwa, Kihomboza among others,” said Badru Mugabi, the RCC of Hoima city.

But according to the Uganda Wildlife Act of 2019, people can only be compensated when they suffer bodily injury or are killed or when their property is damaged by a wild animal.

If we are to go by this Act, the two victims mentioned above qualify for compensation.

UWA reacts

Hangi Bashir, the spokesperson of UWA said the law is not yet operational as regards compensation.

“As of now we do not compensate since the law isn’t operational although very soon we shall start doing so after the regulations of the Act are worked on a process that’s on going,” said Bashir.

He said the only thing done to those affected by wild animals is to give them a token or help meet their medical bills.

This, however, violates human rights according to Jasmine Nambi, the regional human rights officer based in Hoima.

“The right to life, right to health, right to adequate compensation is violated although we engaging UWA to ensure that the affected get justice,” Nambi said.

Some people have attributed animal attacks to the encroachment of locals on the forest reserves. Whatever the case, the victims need to be compensated.