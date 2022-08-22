At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and six other critically injured after a Fuso truck on which they were travelling in overturned.

According to Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima , the accident happened on Sunday afternoon at Alomayin swamp along Alakaituk-Amuria road in Amuria district.

“A motor vehicle registration number UBA 670V Fuso was carrying market vendors when it lost control and over turned killing 12 passengers on spot while 6 were rushed to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital,”Nampiima said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She however noted the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

“We want to caution all lorry drivers to desist from carrying passengers on lorries as its illegal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past seven months, over 1000 people have been killed in accidents on Ugandans roads as carnage continues.

For example, in the month of July alone 289 people died and 965 were injured.

Many of the accidents have however been blamed on human error, including reckless driving and overspeeding.