The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Nadiope Gabula IV have committed to push the development agenda of the kingdom and support initiatives to eradicate poverty.

This commitment came shortly after the speaker hosted Kyabazinga at her residence in Budiope, Buyende district.

“We are humbled to host His Royal Highness the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV at our residence in Budiope East Constituency, Buyende District. We had a fruitful discussion about how we can work together to push the development agenda of the kingdom,” she noted.

The speaker thanked the Kyabazinga for honouring them with his visit and pledged her unconditional support to the kingdom in pursuing its development objectives.

“We thank Isebantu for honouring us with his presence and for being at the Centre of efforts to transform communities and the lives of our people in Busoga, “she said.

Among thanked all the elected leaders who joined her for the significant engagement with Kyabazinga, adding that when they work together with cultural institutions, they can achieve amazing things.

Kyabazinga expressed gratitude towards the engagement, saying he is optimistic the meeting will bear good fruits. He also thanked the speaker for hosting him, adding the engagement was of importance.