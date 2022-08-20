Stanbic Bank has injected Shs50 Million in this year’s edition of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Gala taking place in Lira, Northern Uganda.

The gala runs for one week and participants will compete in different types of sport.

Speaking at a press conference, Bernard Ogwal, the Stanbic Bank Regional Manager for Northern Uganda said they are partnering with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association because they believe that education is one of those critical sectors for them.

“We have compelling offers for schools and teachers. For this particular event, we hope to go a long way in promoting sports and raise many more talented individuals who will go ahead to represent the country internationally, “he said.

He stated that they believe these partnerships help them to unravel opportunities in terms of supporting but also unpacking the solutions that we offer to schools and the nation.

Justus Mugisha, the USSSA president said that they are proud to be partnering with the biggest bank in Uganda.

“We are very excited because this partnership is going a long way in supporting, growing talent to compete at the international stage,” Mugisha said.

Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya, the Commissioner for Physical Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports said, the ministry is working on a directive from President Museveni on getting partners like Stanbic Bank to help develop sports.

“Sports is one avenue of promoting a healthy population which is key in promoting a healthy economy where private sector players like Stanbic operate,” Mugumya said.

He said, this partnership will help them to prepare talent and champions for different competitions.

This year’s gala has attracted a total of 502 schools participating, with 7784 students and 1000-2000 adults including teachers, coaches, and parents.