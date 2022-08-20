Government has urged civil society organisations to respect the laws that govern their operations despite some of the challenges they face.

The call was made during the launch of the Talk to Your Regulator Dialogue between the civil society and the National NGO Bureau which regulates them.

The organisations urged the regulator to soften the penalties that are put on them during their operations as most of their activities boost government programs and therefore need a friendly working environment.

Currently, organisations are fined Shs 2 million when they fail to file monthly returns.

They want the fine scrapped.

The executive director of the NGO Bureau, Stephen Okello commended the organisations for coming up with such a platform that is going to solve the issues of mistrust between the NGOs and the government.

“I would like to commend the department for coming up with different solutions or even platforms that will help to solve issues of mistrust between our NGO’s and the government”, Okello said.