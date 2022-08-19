Police at Kira division have arrested a woman identified as Sheila Masiko alias Fiona, on allegations of aggravated trafficking and torturing her housemaid.

The victim has been identified as Agnes Nakintu, a 14-year-old girl working as a housemaid at Masiko’s home in Buwate, Najjera, Kira municipality, Wakiso district.

It is alleged that in the month of February, Masiko (30), contacted her friend only identified as Ann who resides in Kiboga town to get her a maid.

Accordingly, this prompted Ann to also contact the victim’s mother identified as Mary Nakanzi to allow her to send the victim to Kampala to work as a maid at her friend’s house.

The suspect sent transport money to the victim’s phone number and the following day she came to Kampala.

However, since April this year, it is said that the victim has allegedly been going through a series of torture incidents.

She has allegedly been going through beatings, being burnt with a flat iron, and hot water and has not been paid her salary.

Upon receiving this information, police say they visited the home on Wednesday and arrested Masiko, currently detained at Kira division police station.

According to police, the child has since been examined and that it has been established that she was tortured due to the wounds visible on her body.

“We are working with partners to ensure that she is well looked after and treated as investigations go on,” Kira police said in a statement.

“The police would like to also appeal to members of the public especially parents to desist from sending away children into hard labour,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get in touch with the parents as police continues with investigations.