In line with its vision of delivering a bold digital world to everyone, MTN Uganda has introduced the MTN WakaNet Pocket MiFi to offer affordable internet connectivity to more of its customers.

The portable pocket size 4G WakaNet MiFi supports up to 10 devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, e-book readers, portable gaming devices, mp3 players, and many more internet-enabled devices.

The portable WakaNet MiFi is affordably priced at Shs 75,000 and comes with 15GB of free data. Its top-up data bundles start from as low as Shs 10,000 for 3GB.

ADVERTISEMENT

All WakaNet Pocket MiFi top-up bundles are also Freedom bundles. This means they do not expire – a factor that is set to encourage more internet usage, based on the affordability and agile functionality of the MiFi and its bundles.

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said that (this) device guarantees to offer functionality, convenience and affordability- all in one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this pocket size 4G WakaNet MiFi, our customers can now enjoy MTN’s best-in-class internet wherever they are, be it school, home, and even on the go. This offer comes at a time when more people are working and studying remotely, making the WakaNet Pocket MiFi a great connectivity accessory since it can be easily carried around due to its size,” Somdev said.

Somdev said that as a brand that is keen on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, MTN is committed to championing internet accessibility for all through such innovations that offer affordability and functionality to its customers.

The WakaNet Pocket MiFi is the latest addition to MTN’s WakaNet products. MTN WakaNet is a data solution from MTN that offers affordable, fast and reliable customized connectivity.

MTN WakaNet currently has three offers namely, WakaNet Pro (high-speed fiber to the home and business Internet), WakaNet Max (WiFi router), and now, the portable and mobile WakaNet Pocket MiFi.

MTN WakaNet Pocket MiFi data bundles

Bundle Volume Bundle Price 3GB 10,000 5GB 15,000 12GB 30,000 25GB 55,000 45GB 85,000

Note: