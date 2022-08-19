A Ghanaian farmer is in a distressed state after accidentally cutting part of his testicles and damaging his penis while sleeping.

Kofi Atta has been in hospital since the accident happened at the beginning of this month.

The 47-year-old told BBC News Pidgin that he is still raising money for surgery that doctors say he needs.

But how did the accident happen?

Speaking from hospital, Mr Atta said: “I was sitting in my chair when I dozed off. In my sleep I dreamt that I was cutting some meat in front of me.”

Somehow he then acted out his dream in real life.

“I don’t remember how I picked up the knife.”

He recounted that neighbours responded to his screaming for help in his sleep. When they entered his home they saw that he was alone in the room and bleeding.

Source: BBC