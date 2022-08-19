At least four people have been arrested in Kampala for using children to beg and for encouraging them to stay on the streets.

Anah Nalukude, Brenda Nakiru, Maria Longol and Santa Anyango were arrested during a children rescue operation by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

At least 220 children, mostly from Karamoja, were picked from various parts of Kampala and taken to Masulita children’s home for rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children were mainly picked from Jinja Road traffic lights, Wandegeya, Nakulabye, and Bakuli.

The KCCA director for gender, production, and community services Godwin Gumisiriza said that there will be more operations to rescue street children and to arrest those who perpetuate the vice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to intensify the operations to have children taken to secure places. We are going to be arresting and prosecuting those involved in child trafficking and abuse,” Gumisiriza said.

In June, KCCA launched the Child Protection Ordinance 2022 to protect children from abuse including child labour and trafficking.

The ordinance prohibits acts that encourage children to stay on the streets such as giving them food, money, and clothing.

The law provides for imprisonment for six months or a fine of two currency points (sh40,000) for anyone who contravenes the law.

“As the leadership of Kampala Capital City, we call upon everyone in the city to desist from the above acts against children. Anyone that commits these offences shall be handled in accordance to the law,” vowed Gumisiriza.

At the beginning of August, KCCA rescued 260 children off Kampala streets and transported them to Koblin Youth Rehabilitation Centers in Napak district where the children hail from.