C-Care IHK has launched a new state-of-the-art CT scan machine at its premises in Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb.

Speaking during the launch on Friday, C-Care group CEO, Sukhmeet Sandhu said the CT Scan is the newest addition towards the hospital’s continued “commitment to fulfilling upon its mission statement to bring quality healthcare to all, and as the leading provider of private medical services.”

“Our commitment to improving Ugandan healthcare is stronger than ever, and we hope that this new CT Scan machine will enhance our ability to do so, streamlining and improving our capacity for diagnosis and thus, treatment,”Sukhmeet said.

“Our world class establishments provide access to superlative healthcare, with exemplary medical professionals, extensive health services and exceptional facilities and equipment, and the CT Scan is a valued addition to that portfolio. We are committed to adapting to fulfil patient needs, and that is why I am eager to launch our CT scan at C-Care IHK in our continued effort to bring stellar international standard service to Uganda.

According to Dr.Miriam Mutero, the General Manager for C-Care IHK the CT scan will help to improve delivery of diagnosis services offered by the hospital.

“C-Care IHK has provided accessible, comprehensive healthcare to our patients for over 23 years, and has maintained our ethos of holistic healing throughout. Treating your ailments has always been and remains our immediate priority, and treatment begins with accurate identification and diagnosis. Our CT Scan provides high quality image scans of your entire body at elevated speeds to give you a better, faster diagnosis.”