The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that this year’s national examinations will commence on October 14, and end on December 9, 2022.

This was revealed on Thursday, as UNEB released the examination timetables for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

According to the statement by UNEB’s executive director, Dan Odongo, the first series of examinations, UCE, shall commence with briefing of students on October 14, with examinations set to end on November 18, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second series of examinations is PLE which will be conducted from November 7-9, 2022.

Meanwhile, UACE, which is the last series, will commence on November 18 and end on December 9, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the body’s policy of inclusiveness, Odongo noted that braille versions of timetables have been provided to cater for learners with visual impairments.

He added that soft copies are being uploaded on school portals while printed copies are being packed alongside other school stationary.

Accordingly, timetables include regulations on the conduct of examinations, and caution to students on malpractice.

“Failure to comply with the regulations and caution indicated in the timetable shall lead to cancellation of results of a candidate or all candidates at the center or disqualification from the examination,” Odongo warned

He further called upon parents and teachers to ensure that in the remaining time, the necessary teaching, learning and psycho-social support is offered to the candidates.

This, he said will help them effectively prepare for the examination.

“This is as opposed to planning to indulge in examination malpractice. Once supported, the candidates have the required competencies to pass the examinations without any interferences,” Odongo stated.

According to data from UNEB, a total of 1,280,172 students have registered for all the three levels of the final exams, indicating a 7.7% increase in number of candidature.

Of these, 56% (751,336) are funded by government while 46% (564,836) are privately sponsored.