The territorial police of Pakwach is searching for the body of a UK tourist who drowned in river Nile while on holiday in Uganda.

Robert Kaweesi (48), a Muganda by tribe but a United Kingdom citizen drowned on Wednesday August 17, in the west Nile district.

Police reports indicate that the deceased checked into Gipir and Labong safari lodge located on the banks of river Nile in Pakwach district on Tuesday evening with a family of six people and a driver.

The following day, they spent most of the day at the hotel but in the evening they decided to swim in the river.

Preliminary reports indicate that Kaweesi entered the waters with some family members including his twelve (12) year old son.

“When they went to swim in the river, the son was overpowered by the waves. The deceased wanted to rescue his son but instead drowned. However the son was rescued by another swimmer,” Josephine Angucia, the west Nile regional police spokesperson confirmed to this website.

According to her, when police received information, they cordoned off the scene but the body has not yet been retrieved.

Robert Kaweesi, who is still missing, was reportedly on vacation in Uganda but stays in the United Kingdom.

Police has, however, cautioned tourists to be mindful while conducting leisure activities on large water bodies by wearing life jackets to prevent such accidents.