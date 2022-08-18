The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has asked Parliament to review the food allowances of government sponsored students from the current Shs4,500 to 10,000 per day per student.

He said this will help to match with the current economic situation in the country which has taken a toll on d the students.

Nawangwe made the request during a meeting with the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and the Government Chief Whip Denis Obua.

Nawangwe said that the allowances were set over 20 years ago and they have been up by inflation.

In his response, Tayebwa pledged to look into the issue of funding for Makerere University, giving priority to the food allowances of government sponsored students.

“I will look into the issue of funding. When you look at Shs 4,500 given to each student, it is very little and cannot be enough for three meals a day even if one is eating a rolex or kikomando,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa wondered why Makerere University, which is the top institution in the country, is producing less students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He tasked the managers to work toward doubling the number of engineers, doctors and architects among other students it is producing each year to match with the current need in the country.

Tayebwa revealed that Parliament was ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Makerere University so that experts from the university support parliament in the fulfilment of its legislation.