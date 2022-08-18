Next Production Limited, on Thursday, August 18th, 2022, announced the date for Hi Skool Kiro Mo, a teen and youth empowerment platform and event series that seeks to address the effects of post-COVID-19 on schoolgoers.

Hi Skool Kiro Mo is an Edu-info and edutainment event, show, and campaign whose ultimate motive is to drive high school students back to school through their major interests of music, dance, drama, and sports. The campaign also tackles mental health awareness, sexual reproductive health and rights behavior awareness, mind-set shift, and empowerment, among other things.

During the school tours, students compete in singing, dancing, rapping, and modeling. The best students are crowned Miss and Mr. High Skool. These students later battle it out with other students at the High Skool Kiro Mo grand finale.

Hi Skool Kiro Mo is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga. Gates open from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Students will pay a fee of UGX 10,000. Activities include games like the pirate ship, caterpillar train, water slide, swimming pool, octopus train, 3D gaming, Virtual Reality, and many others. The artist line-up includes Azawi, Gravity, Mudra, Fefe Busi, Levixone, Unknown, Liam Voice, Jowy Landa, and Wembley Mo, with famous DJs like Roja, Ali Breezy, Liquid, El Nicho, and Kash Pro.

NBS Youth Voice hosts MC Ollo and Shakira, and After5 host Mc Kats are part of the emcees for the day. NBS Entertainment shows like NBS Youth Voice, Hitmaker and KURT will also be present.

“Working with the High Skool Kiro Mo event organizers is a fantastic opportunity for Next Events, a division of Next Production Limited,” Doreen Katusiime Mweheire, General Manager, Next Production Limited.

With years of experience, Next Production is one of the leading Audio and Film Production Companies in Kampala, Uganda, and East Africa, specializing in Video production, TV Commercial (TVC) production, Events Promotion, and Talent Management.