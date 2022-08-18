The titular head of the Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has advised politicians to fight the vice of commercialisation of politics which has led to many to abandon politics.

Nakibinge made the remarks shortly after a closed-door meeting with a delegation from the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) led by Gen Mugisha Muntu.

He applauded the Muntu for the initiative he has taken, noting that most politicians always look for leaders at the time of elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were used to them during the time of elections, but these friends of ours have changed the technique. They came and visited without the pressure of politics. We managed to talk to them in a peaceful way,” he said.

He expressed concern that politics has been highly commercialised, something he said has turned politics into business hence denying an opportunity to young people who don’t have money to join the space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whenever someone injects a lot of money in politics, the first he or she does is to first get the money back. This has completely destroyed politics in this country. We need to find how to address this. We need capable leaders who are willing to serve the people, not those who have joined to make money, “he said.

Muntu told the media that they have started reaching out to cultural and religious leaders to interest them in politics which he said has greatly been dominated by selfish people who don’t care about the people of Uganda.

“In order to address the sickness in our country, we need to involve these leaders. We need people who are honest and transparent. We need people who believe in doing things in a mature manner,” he said.

He said as a party their move is aimed at convincing the religious leaders to join the political space because they believe there is something they can do to change the politics of this country.

Muntu handed over the ANT foundational documents to Nakibinge.