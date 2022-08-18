Elderly persons in Kampala under the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) program have received their monthly stipend with a lot of happiness and joy.

At least 2,900 elderly persons are registered to benefit from the SAGE program in Kampala City.

This is the third year that the elderly persons in Kampala are benefiting from the programme since its inception 12 years ago.

Through the grant, the government gives out a monthly stipend of Shs 25,000 to persons aged above 80 years in different parts of the country.

Hanifa Kakoma Nantege, the chairperson Nakawa Division Older Person’s Council commended the government for fulfilling its obligation to pay the elders.

“The programme is making a difference. At first when they were not getting this money the elderly were badly off. But now this money helps them get essential commodities like soap, food and pay rent,” Nantege said.

Each beneficiary is entitled to shs25,000 but received shs150,000 shillings to cover the previous six months.

I am happy that the government thought about the elderly in the city. The city is not easy for them. Some of them are still renting and looking after the grandchildren. Others are widows and widowers who need this kind of help,” Nantege said.

She called on the government to consider a special grant for the elderly.

The acting director Gender, Community Services and Production at KCCA, Godwin Gumisiriza said the payments for the SAGE programme beneficiaries started on August 15 and ended on August 17, 2022.

SAGE is a cash transfer scheme that is a key element of the government of Uganda’s expanded social protection program.

It aims to help tackle chronic poverty in Uganda and address the impact of poverty on social cohesion and the ability of chronically poor people to access healthcare, education and other key services.