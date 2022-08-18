President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has re-appointed Col Deo Akiiki as the substantive Defence and army spokesperson.

Col Akiiki’s appointment takes immediate effect as he replaces Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu who had been appointed in the position in June last year.

In July, Col Akiiki graduated from the Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC), Kimaka in Jinja City having completed a year’s course in which he excelled as the best student at central lecture hall contributions.

Having served as spokesperson at different levels within the Ugandan army, Col Deo Akiiki has vast experience in the position and this was previously exhibited during his first stint as deputy defence spokesperson since 2017 until last year when he vacated the position to go for a course in Jinja.

Col Deo Akiiki has in the past served as the UPDF fifth infantry division spokesperson, AMISOM Public Information Officer in Somalia and also the Director Strategic communication in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

He is also a graduate of strategic security studies at the National Defence University in Washington DC,USA.

He was last year promoted to the rank of Colonel, in a promotion that has been described as one meant to reward him for the service he has offered to the country.

Col Akiiki now bounces back to serve as deputy defence spokesperson, a position he is familiar with.