Following the announcement of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, in Kasese, many running enthusiasts have embarked on fitness plans to ensure they are ready come September 3.

One such running club is the “Team Matooke Running Club” who on Sunday morning took part in their monthly run from Kampala to Entebbe.

The running club partakes in different distance runs along Entebbe road that comprise of a 27km, 30km and 36km routes and this time round, the focus is now getting in tip top shape for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon next month.

With their starting point being Quality Supermarket Lubowa, the running group broke the dawn as early as 6:30am and took on Entebbe Road with eyes set for Entebbe Cricket Grounds.

Julius Nkuraija, a frequent running enthusiast with the club shared that it is important to prepare their bodies to be able to handle a marathon run. “We do this periodically to stay in good shape, improve our physique and wellbeing. The only difference is that this time around, we have our eyes set on the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. I encourage everyone planning to take part to keep a consistent regimen with daily exercise for good results and a fun experience,” he said at the finish line in Entebbe.

It took the runners about four hours to get to Entebbe with many promising to be quicker at next month’s marathon.

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will consist of a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and 5km fun run. Ordinary people are encouraged to take part in the 5km run and explore the scenic beauty that Kasese has to offer while at it.

Tickets are already available online through the Jumia online shop link at Shs50,000 which includes a link with information on accommodation and transport.

ADVERTISEMENT