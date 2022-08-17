Additional reporting by Arafat Nzito

Police officers at Pallisa police station, Eastern Uganda have been left in shock after a newly transferred officer committed suicide just hours after arriving at the station.

Reports indicate that AIP George Williams Kaweesi aged 45 years who was the new officer in charge of the Field Force Unit (FFU) Pallisa district killed himself on Monday, August 15.

Immaculate Emilly Alaso, the PRO Bukedi North said on the 14th Aug 2022, Kaweesi the (deceased now) reported to Pallisa police station on transfer as OC FFU, from Magamaga and was allocated a house in FFU barracks located in senior quarters where other FFU personnel and other officers attached to medical stay.

‘’The deceased was helped by other FFU officers to put his property inside the room. The deceased was well dressed in his full FFU uniform and armed with his SMG,’’ Alaso said

According to Alaso, on the 16th of August at around 1030 hours, the wife of the deceased identified as Hellen Akia reported to the barracks claiming that she had called the husband’s phone but he was not picking.

Officers went to his house and tried to open his door but it was locked from the inside on opening the window, only to see Kaweesi’s lifeless body on the mat soaked in a pool of blood.

She said a team of police officers led by the district CID together with the scene of crime personnel visited the scene and documented the scene.

Alaso added that the officers recovered an SMG rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition with its safety catch open and a pistol star with 14 rounds of ammunition and 1 in the chamber was recovered in the room.

The deceased body is currently at Pallisa General hospital for a postmortem examination.

SP Umar Mugerwa the district police commander said the incident is shocking and urged fellow police officers to always share challenges with friends for possible solutions.

Similar cases

On 24th /01/2022 at about 4:00am inside his place of residence at Nsambya policer barracks Corporal Drandi George a police officer attached to VIPPU shot himself dead

Ato James Agwayi, 45, another officer also locked himself in his house at Mubende Police Barracks and shot himself in the head.