Police of Lira district have in custody a medical doctor (names withheld) for sexually assaulting two minors who have been under his guardianship.

The doctor is being probed by the department of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) under CID as part of investigations into the rampant cases of child predators across the country.

“We have an incident in Lira where a doctor whom we are investigating and he is a resident of Lira modern cell in Lira city west division. He is alleged to have defiled girls under his guardianship,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed without identifying the suspect.

According to Enanga, this probe kicked off following a report by an eleven (11) year old girl to a village councillor that the doctor had been sexually assaulting her as early as she was eight(8) years.

It is said that when the doctor learnt that he had been exposed, he beat her seriously which prompted her to file a more complaints to police also involving her elder sister.

It is said that the elder sister who is aged 17 years also claimed that the doctor sexually assaulted her and on several occasions impregnated her.

The prompted the directorate of CID to arrest the doctor and also rescued the two girls.

The girl victims are currently undergoing rehabilitation with the help of non government organisations including girl child human rights defenders.

These incidents show a disturbing trend in which child predators continue to victimise young girls who are vulnerable.

Enanga further revealed that the law enforcement body has increasingly registered cases of sexual violence against young children despite the many arrests and prosecutions.

Relatedly, Nagalama police has also rescued another 16 year old girl who was being defiled by the father after he separated with the wife.

The number of rescued girls from sexual predators now stands at five (5) in one month which is a high number according to police.

The police spox continued to encourage and empowered young girls to be more courageous and not easily intimidated by sexual predators.

“Vulnerable girls should also know that even some people who posture as close relatives or guardians paying school fees can turn to be dangerous based on reports,” Enanga said.