In a bid to stimulate job creation, the Z-Zurich Foundation has donated € 7 million to the Junior Achievement Uganda Project.

The multimillion partnership will allow Junior Achievement Uganda spread its operations to new countries namely Burkina Faso, DRC, Togo, Sierra Leone. In Uganda, over 10,000 youth will benefit from services such as mentorship, and linking Ugandan youth with global employers.

The money is expected to support creative youth to undertake several productive ventures to employ other young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a lot of support required to translate local challenges into global business opportunities.

Many young Ugandans are entrepreneurial by nature, but are limited in their ability to break down challenges around them like access to finance, in order to properly apply technology and innovation to solve the pressing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the National Planning Authority (NPA), Uganda graduates over 30,000 youth annually, yet only one in 10 finds a formal job.

Therefore, youths have been urged to be innovative and to create jobs.

In the cases of Solomon Odong, the CEO of Tumaini and Boris Mugisha, a co-founder of Tubayo travel app, self-employment has allowed them to employ others.

Odong and Mugisha, and several other beneficiaries of the Junior Achievement Uganda Initiative were in attendance as the non-government organisation announced a multi-million cash injection from the Z-Zurich foundation.

The partnership will support creation of an centred curriculum to help build the problem solving and design thinking muscles of participants so they can understand the complex issues around them and design sustainable solutions.