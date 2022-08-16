President Museveni has personally called William Ruto to congratulate him upon election as the fifth president of Kenya.

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday evening announced Ruto as the winner of the hotly contested polls, having garnered 50.49% of the total valid votes to beat his closest opponent and five time aspirant, Rail Odinga at 48.85%.

Several world leaders have since congratulated Ruto upon the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Uganda’s President Museveni revealed that he on Monday night had a call with his close friend Ruto as he congratulated him upon the victory.

“On behalf of all Ugandans, I congratulate Your Excellency William Samoei Ruto upon your election as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms,” Museveni said in the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wishing blessings for Kenya and East Africa at large, Museveni said he hopes both leaders continue the cooperation they have had through the years.

“ Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you.”

Museveni-Ruto relations

To many who follow politics of the East African region, there is a special relationship between President Museveni and Ruto which dates many years back.

For example in the 2016 general election in Uganda, Ruto openly campaigned for Museveni as he sought as fifth term in office .

“Young people must be at the forefront to vote for leadership that will guarantee peace and stability so we can build our economy, expand opportunities for young people so we eliminate poverty and create jobs,” Ruto said as he campaigned for Museveni in Kapchorwa.

Both Ruto and Museveni used the latter’s vehicle as they combed for votes in Kapchorwa.

“The president of Uganda and all the leaders in Kapchorwa and Sebei region, I greet you in the name of the Lord,”Ruto said as he took to the podium. “I come here to bring together the East African region as a Kenyan.”

“Because of the peace and stability that the NRM has brought in Uganda, such projects can go on. It is important that the young people are at the forefront of fighting for this peace ushered into Uganda and region at large. It is important that you invest in the future with this good leadership.”

Ruto has since had several other visits to Uganda both in his capacity as Kenyan deputy president but also on personal business.

While making one of the private visits to Uganda, Ruto was stopped by authorities in Kenya.

Reports indicated that he had been “snatched” off a private chartered Cessna 560XL jet en route to Kampala.

With the latest development, many say Uganda’s Museveni has got what he wanted in Ruto whom he says is a great ally in the region.