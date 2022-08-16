Legal minds have said it’s time for Uganda to start a conversation on electoral reforms ahead of the 2026 polls.

In interviews, many said it is high time the country revised it’s electoral laws.

Uganda’s political landscape remains fractious with political players constantly in fights.

The former president of the Uganda Law Society Simon Peter Kinobe said the time is now for Uganda to come up with concrete electoral reforms to avoid the routine firefighting that takes place months before an election.

“We as Ugandans, the time is now for us to copy our neighbours in Kenya and come up with electoral reforms so as to avoid the continuous fights that happen towards the election”, Kinobe said.

Kinobe added that the reforms of Uganda’s electoral process should focus on the independence of the Electoral Commission and should clearly define the role of the security agencies.

“The Electoral Commission should be independent and should not be affiliated with any institution,” Kinobe said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago blamed the failed political environment in Uganda on the elites who exclude themselves from active politics insisting that the existing laws would be enough if they were not interpreted in favour of one party.

“We as a country have a failed political environment in Uganda where by the people themselves distance themselves from active politics because they need to do things in favour of the one particular party”, Lukwago said.