The districts that comprise greater Masaka, areas of Kampala Metropolitan north and some parts of Busoga are the leading hotspots for electricity vandalism according to reports.

This has been discovered in the ongoing joint operations between UMEME and the law enforcement body against theft of power distribution equipment which has become rampant in the recent days.

Although the operations are countrywide, reports indicate that crime is prevalent in three sub regions which have the highest number of registered cases.

Vandals reportedly attack Masaka-Bukakata line, Masaka-Sembabule line, Kampala-Mbarara line and Lukaya-Masaka line.

In Kampala metropolitan, they are fond of destroying the northern parts of the city that’s Mayangayanga in Mukono. While in Busoga, districts of Kamuli and parts of Kaliro are the most affected.

Providing an update in Kampala, the deputy police spokesperson Claire Nabbaka said that police tactical teams conducting operations against electricity vandalism have arrested suspects with exhibits of suspected stolen government power equipment.

Nabbaka revealed that at least 27 suspects have been arrested from different parts of the country since the operation started.

In Kamuli, angry residents helped police to arrest two suspected wire thieves in Kisozi sub county. They chased them and also burnt their two motorcycles number UES 042Q and UET932V.