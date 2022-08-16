The judiciary has reshuffled 19 High Court judges and deployed 16 new acting judges in the latest changes.

This was confirmed in a circular dated August 15, and signed by the principle judge, Flavian Zeija.

According to the circular, the deployment of new judges takes immediate effect, while those on transfer, will assume date on a yet to be communicated date.

The new deployments have seen High Court circuits such as Iganga, Hoima, Tororo, Luwero, Rukungiri and Moroto get resident judges.

The deployments and transfers, according to the circular, were triggered by the existing workload at the different duty stations as circuits and divisions with heavy case backlog have received additional judges to deal with the existing caseload.

Another factor considered for the deployment was the need to bring the administration of justice closer to the people.

The head of the High Court said he was optimistic that the addition of more judges will bring about a drastic reduction in the existing case backlog.

This, he said will ensure effective and efficient administration of justice.

Meanwhile, among the notable transfers include Justice David Batema from Mukono High Court to Iganga High Court, Justice Isabirye from High Court Land Division to Tororo High Court, Justice David Matovu from High Court Family Division to Mukono as head of circuit and Lady Justice Mary Ikit as resident judge, Moroto High Court circuit.

Others are; Lady Justice Elizabeth Alvidiza who has been moved from International Crime Division to Land Division and Justice Richard Wabwire from Commercial Division to International Crime Division.

The changes have seen the judiciary appoint new judges including Justice Samuel Emokor as new resident judge for Kabale High Court circuit, Lady Justices Flavia Nassuna and Susan Kanyange as new High Court, land Division while Lady Justice Christine Kaahwa as new judge Moroto High Court circuit.