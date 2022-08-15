Ugandan security has said that the country is safe and secure and they are ready to deal with any spillover from the Kenyan elections.

This was said by the police spokesperson Fred Enanga during a security briefing in Kampala on Monday.

“As Uganda, we continue to monitor the electoral climate in Kenya and as we await the announcement and declaration of the next president. Our borders are clear and very normal however, if there is any spillover, we have contingency plans especially on people movements,” he said.

This assurance came just hours before the Kenya electoral body announced William Ruto as the winner of last week’s elections. His main challenger for the seat and former prime minister Raila Odinga is yet to concede the election.

Enanga said that the Uganda-Kenya border have been secured from Busia, Bukedi and Sebei region.

Meanwhile, the department of immigration at Busia and Malaba border points said that they continue to register an influx Kenyan nationals crossing into Uganda since last week.