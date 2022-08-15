The State House Presidential Taskforce on Land matters has kicked off investigations into a land row between a one Samil Mutagumya, a resident of Kawempe Division and city businessman, Morgan Isingoma.

The one acre land in question is situated along Binaisa II Road, between Pastor Kakande’s church and Mulago hospital.

According to the complainant Mutagumya, he is the rightful owner of the land which he says he bought in 1985 from Ms. Nambi Sarah and her husband, the late Joseph Nsanziro, a resident of Nyimbwa, Bombo in Wakiso district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I bought the land at approximately Shs. 2 million and secured its land title recently,” Mutagumya said.

Mutagumya said he was shocked in the morning of Sunday, August 14, when armed people, who claimed to be working for KCCA, invaded and dismantled the property of his tenants, ordering them to vacate the site with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to witnesses, the men started destroying the property at 2am and at dawn, they were joined by Isingoma, who claimed to have inherited the land from Ms. Sarah Nambi’s after he acquired powers of attorney on the land.

The upheaval attracted the attention of the anti-riot police who went there to restore calm.

“On several occasions, I have gone to police to report Isingoma, I have recorded statements. Police promise me to investigate but up to now, no results. So, let State House also try,” said Mutagumya.

The state house team led by Jjukko Kyakulumbye, the police and and some military officers drove drive to the home of Ms. Sarah Nambi in Nyimbwa Bombo in Wakiso district.

Nambi distanced herself from transacting any land business with Morgan Isingoma.

“We sold the land to Mutagumya in 1980’s at a price I do not very well remember, but it was roughly Shs 2 million. Since then, I have never sold any land to anyone,” said Nambi.

Isingoma declined to speak to journalists.