Police have confirmed the arrest of a police officer at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police who after scratching another person’s vehicle, he drew a gun and shot him dead.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, in the incident that happened at around 11pm on Saturday, ASP Lameck Owor, 36 was involved in a minor incident in which he knocked the vehicle of one Reagan Senoga.

“When the incident happened at around 11pm, the officer got out of the vehicle to rectify the issue and pulled out a pistol and shot Ssenoga dead. The police officer then drove off and went to his home,” Enanga said.

Whereas it was at night and the police officer thought no one had seen him, according to police, a number of eyewitnesses were able to narrate what had happened to police that later came to ascertain fact.

On proceeding to the police officer’s home, detectives found his car, a Toyota Premio with scratches on the passenger’s side which had been the impact of the incident with the deceased’s vehicle.

“We got a pistol from him and one bullet was missing and upon thorough examination, we recovered the cartridge which accounts for the 15 bullet in the pistol,”Enanga said.

IGP Ochola directs

The police spokesperson said the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has directed the Criminal Investigations Directorate to thoroughly but also expedite investigations into the case to ensure justice is served.

“This was a tragic incident in which one of the lives of citizens was taken by an officer supposed to protect life and property .Our prayers are with the victim’s family, friends and relatives. The IGP has condemned this act of impunity and tasked CID to ensure the cases is investigated thoroughly,”Enanga said.

He noted that interviews have been conducted from eyewitnesses whereas a team of ballistic experts is doing analysis on both the gun and the bullet cartridge to help get evidence to link the police officer on the murder.

“This act was done by an individual and doesn’t reflect the over 52000 police officers we have in the police force. We condemn this erratic behaviour. We are currently doing a background check on the behaviour and action of our officer leading to this incident. We are confident investigating team will do a thorough job to ensure he is charged to court with evidence.”