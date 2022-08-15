The Uganda Peoples Defence Force and the family of the former army commander Gen Elly Tumwine have taken to social media to express dismay at the manner in which a section of users are spreading rumours of the death of the Army strongman.

The former minister was airlifted to Nairobi for treatment in a critical phase. According to sources, he is battling cancer.

However, over the weekend, social media was awash with news announcing his death while a section of other users celebrated his demise.

Gen Tumwine’s daughter Cynthia Tumwine took to social media to lambast those jubilating.

“Adversity will teach you so much about human nature. That said I wouldn’t wish the last 24 hours on anyone. Time travel needs to undo social media because it’s currently in the pits. God is faithful regardless though ❤️ We give him praise,” she tweeted.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye refuted the rumours, urging that Gen Tumwine is alive.

He also castigated different people on social media who continue to wish the General death while he fights for his life.

“If modernity is equivalent to wizardly, then I would rather remain backward. In a society with norms, NO one wishes another dead!!! But some people are going to great lengths to declare the living, and dead! What a shame!!!!!” the UPDF spokesperson tweeted.

Meanwhile, the family have refuted claims regarding the health and wellbeing of the 68-year-old General.

“On behalf of the family of Gen. Tumwine, we hereby dispel rumours circulating on social media in regards to his health and well-being. Thank you for the love and prayers.”