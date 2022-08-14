All roads led to Bandali Rise on Friday night as Thrones Bar, Restaurant and Lounge celebrated its third-year anniversary in the bar business.

Sponsored by Johnnie Walker, the night saw Kenyan Sauti Sol singer Bien, Sol Generation’s Nviiri The Storyteller and Bensoul take to the stage to serenade revelers.

The gentlemen staged a soulful performance that got revelers at the Bugolobi based bar singing in unison. However it was Bien’s performance of “Short and Sweet” and “Suzana” that drove the crowd wild.

Speaking at the event, Thrones Manager Nicholas Nuwagaba was ecstatic about the milestone that the bar has reached since its inception.

“I cannot tell you all how proud we are as Thrones for this milestone that we have managed to achieve. Our baby, Thrones that started with simple steps has now fully grown into one of the biggest hangout spots in the country. I want to thank our customers who have supported us throughout the years and of course our partners Johnnie Walker who have worked with us on various partnerships, you guys have kept us walking,” he said.

Johnnie Walker who were sponsors of the night were also very vividly present, from the cocktail servings and by the bottle; the iconic brand was celebration companion.

While giving her remarks about the event Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda explained that the bar’s success and steady progress is the reason why the brand is so proud to be in a partnership with Thrones.

“Johnnie Walker is a brand that is all about progress. I am more than happy that we are here today to celebrate the big step and milestone that our partners Thrones have achieved because it is evident how prosperous the three years have been. Of course this would not be possible without the customers and our consumers who are the backbone of it all. All I can say is keep walking Thrones as we step into the future,” she said.

Johnnie Walker’s partnership with Thrones on the third year anniversary celebrations did not come as a surprise as the brand has been in partnership with the outlet for quite some time.

Thrones Lounge and Restaurant started operations in 2019 and has grown to become one of Kampala’s highly rated hangout spots.