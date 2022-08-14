Rocket Health, a telemedicine health service provider opened a clinic in Gayaza last week to extend accessible and affordable health services to Uganda.

The clinic is aimed at addressing challenges like poor access to medical care, high transport costs to health facilities and limited specialist services.

While commissioning the clinic Wakiso district health officer Dr Mathias Lugoloobi applauded the unique health services offered by Rocket Health in addressing traditional healthcare challenges.

“We thank the Rocket Health management that has come up with this idea of providing a modern clinic in the outskirts of Kampala”, Lugoloobi said.

The chief executive officer Rocket Health, Davis Musinguzi revealed that their telemedicine system includes laboratory and pharmacy services that patients can receive right from their homes without physically visiting the facility.

“The formation of this facility has reduced high transport costs and easy access to medical care since the acquisition of treatment does not need one to go to the facility all the time”, Musinguzi said.

Rocket Health’s telemedicine system is part of the many health innovations aimed at solving challenges to accessing health services worsened by the the Covid-19 pandemic.