The leadership of the National Unity platform (NUP) has advised families who have lost their loved ones in the struggle to remove President Museveni from power to desist from all tricks aimed at deviating them from the main cause of ensuring regime change.

The remarks were made as NUP leaders and supporters held prayers in commemoration of the events that took place during Arua by-election in 2018 where Yasin Kawuma, the driver of party president Robert Kyagulanyi was shot and killed during the fracas.

Speaking during the event, the party secretary general David Lweis Rubongoya said that every 13th of August is very important to them because this is the day where many of their supporters and leaders faced a difficult time in their lives.

“On this day, we gather to pray for the souls of the comrades who have left us and to remember their sacrifice. We especially remembered the brothers and sisters who have been murdered in cold blood over the past few years, “he noted.

He said like the previous events, they hosted families of their departed supporters and prayed with them and assured them again of their enduring commitment to see that they get justice one day.

“We are super grateful to the leaders and comrades who have invested numerous weeks in planning for this event. May God grant that the sacrifices which so many people have made will never go to waste,” he noted.

The party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi called for a report and justice for their supporters who have been killed by security agencies over the last four years, adding that it is very sad many of their supporters are still in prison.

“Today we marked the annual NUP Heroes Day, a day when we remember our fallen comrades. Many of these were killed by the regime in a manner so cruel, and justice still eludes their families. As sure as day follows night, a day of reckoning will come. We continue to demand for justice,” he said.