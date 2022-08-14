The Minister for ICT and National Guidance,Dr.Chris Baryomunsi who also doubles as the NRM vice chairperson for Western Uganda has pitched camp in Busongora South constituency to campaign for the ruling party’s Thembo Gideon Mujungu ahead of next week’s by-election.

Baryomunsi together with State Minister for Gender , Peace Mutuuzo and Mujungu spent the biggest part of Saturday addressing rallies in the parishes of Kyambogho, Kyapa, and Bukhungu in Nyakizinga sub-county in vote-hunting exercise .

While addressing NRM supporters at several rallies, Baryomunsi said he had noted with concern, several issues that including poor road infrastructure, and limited health and education facilities that he said would be rectified with the election of Mujungu.

“From here, I will share your plight with line ministries to ensure that that you acquire equipment to improve roads and ease transportation of your coffee and cotton products to the market,” he said.

As a Minister for ICT, Baryomunsi also promised to work with telecommunication companies to ensure masts are raised to enhance boost network and internet connectivity.

He underscored the benefits of choosing a member of parliament who relates well with President Yoweri Museveni and his government, noting that locals will be able to access better services as compared to electing legislators who are opposed to people in power.

“This by-election is happening at a time when the government is already formed. The only way you can benefit is through voting a candidate who is allied to the ruling party and entrusted with a mandate to serve citizens for five years.”

Minister Peace Mutuuzo who is also the Bunyangabo district Woman MP said the ruling party is determined to reclaim victory in all by-election, just like they have so far done in Kayunga, Omoro, Soroti city east, Gogonyo, and Bukimbiri counties.

Speaking during the rallies, Mujungu reiterated his commitment to fully implement his manifesto which transforms lives in terms of household incomes and standards of living.

“I pledge that my victory will ignite hope and open a new chapter of unity towards a better future of Busongora County South,” he said.