The Makerere University Council has re-appointed Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as the Vice Chancellor for another five year-term.

The university secretary, Yusuf Kiranda confirmed the development on Friday.

“Following the provisions of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001, and on the recommendation of the University Council, the Chancellor has reappointed Prof.Barnabas Nawangwe for a second five year term as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University with immediate effect,” Kiranda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ We express our deepest gratitude to the Chancellor and the University Council for recognising Prof. Nawangwe’s distinguished service and granting him the opportunity to serve another term as we celebrate 100 years,”

Commenting about the re-appointment, Prof.Nawangwe promised serving the university and the country at large diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am extremely humbled by the confidence put in me by the chancellor and the University Council in re-appointing me as Vice Chancellor of this great institution for another five years. I pledge total commitment to serve Makerere University and Uganda diligently,” Prof.Nawangwe tweeted.

Prof. Nawangwe was in 2017 appointed for five year term as the Makerere University Vice Chancellor to replace Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu.

Just like his predecessors, Prof.Nawangwe’s tenure at Makerere has not been a rosy one, having been marred by especially protests and strikes from both students and staff at the country’s oldest university.

However, unlike many of his predecessors, he has found a way of negotiating the murky waters and currently, the university seems to be stabilized.

He has seen several developments at the university that according to Lorna Magara, have seen the University Council she chairs extend the term of office for Prof.Nawangwe.