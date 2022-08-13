Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) have ordered people who operate businesses in road reserves to vacate immediately.

According to the authority, the move will serve as a warning to all those destroying the city’s greenery.

This came shortly after KCCA and UNRA officials conducted a joint operation to ensure city road reserves and green spaces are clear of encroachers and illegal activities.

At Busega roundabout, four people who operate car breakdown services, were arrested for turning the green space into a garage and parking lot.

The team of KCCA and UNRA physical planners, environmental officers, engineers, surveyors, and the Uganda Police began the operation with the tour of the Kampala Northern bypass.

Later the team visited the different markets, taxi parks and stages along the route.

The operation focused on ascertaining the situation of the road reserves, the extent of encroachment, available space for greening, condition of the road tarmac, walkways and drainages, illegal stages and activities on the road among others.

Ville Agaba the physical planner for Kawempe Division who headed the operation noted that this activity follows a number of engagements with people who operate in road reserves.

“We want a clean city, where people are safe to walk on the roads, where our mothers, fathers and all people are working in safe places like gazetted markets, where taxis and boda bodas are operating in designated parks and stages. We don’t want a congested city. We want Kampala to be clean, green and organized,” Agaba said.

UNRA’s project engineer Jude Kyobe noted that all road reserves had been secured after UNRA had compensated all parties affected and acquired right of way.

KCCA has been greening the city over the years but the efforts go to waste because of some of the errant citizens that have made it a habit to destroy this green.