KCB bank Uganda has renewed its title sponsorship for the Nkumba Women’s Volleyball team.

The support is intended to help the team to meet its logistical elements and facilitate its smooth operation as well as growing the volleyball sport in Uganda.

The renewal is an extension of a working relationship that was initiated in 2019 between KCB Bank Uganda and the management of Nkumba women’s volleyball team, Hermes Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“KCB Bank Uganda takes pride in supporting the sports sector. We are grooming our teams to develop capabilities to enable us participate and win on bigger stages. Through our corporate

investment agenda, we have supported numerous sports like volleyball, motor rally and golf, among others,” said Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, the head of marketing at KCB Uganda.

KCB Nkumba Ladies has a total of 16 players and is a blend of student players and semi- professional athletes who have participated in several tournaments, including the recently concluded NSSF International Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is also a seven time national league champions, six time national volleyball clubs

champions, and 2018 African University Volleyball Champions.

It has represented Uganda six times at the African Women Clubs Championships and holds the ninth position in Africa as its best rank in all its appearances.

The ladies also won the 2018 and 2019 Rwanda Genocide Cup International Titles and the 2017 and 2019 NSSF KAVC International Titles.

They have also won five editions of the Aporu Okol International Tournament and over 40 open tournaments through the 24 years of its existence.

“This support by KCB Bank Uganda is timely as this will enable us to cater for the day-to-day operations of the club like paying tuition fees for some of the players, allowances, among other logistical elements,” said Ssenyondo Godwin, the assistant coach for the KCB Nkumba Ladies.