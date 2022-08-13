Do you remember the first time you fell in love? The day you saw them and thought there could never be another? You spoke for hours, and they were your first and last thought every day.

Are you married to them?

Have you experienced the butterfly kind of love? The kind that brings a running stomach when they say they are coming to see you. That’s love when you can’t sleep or eat because they are not okay.

Every human being falls in absolute love at least three times in life. That love where you give yourself away to someone. You have to believe there is true love.

It is very important to experience this kind of love. Where you are sure you can die for another human being, and they are not your mother or even child. It is someone’s daughter or son. This is the kind of love that, when lost, hardens you for the world.

No human being will ever be ready to face the world until they feel like their heart has been plucked out of their chest, squeezed, and then placed back in without a drop of blood. That’s how monsters are born.

FACT: 70% of married people are not married to their soulmates, and 20% of those are not even married to their friends. Take this however you want but don’t start looking at your partner in some type of way. Don’t push that broken person back to the streets.

That said, how many human beings have you told they are your soulmate? How many have you told you can’t imagine life without them? How many did you tell you can’t breathe without them? How many are still with you?

Imagine you met two of those humans at the same time. You met one while picking up your breakfast at some restaurant, and on your way home after work, while at the traffic lights, you met another Angel, and you got their number.

Because of how the world has treated you, you decide to pursue both. Eventually, after getting to know them a little better, smooching, and a little intimacy, you realize you love them both. It hurts equally when you don’t hear from either.

When you meet them, they complete you independently. You can’t imagine life without anyone of them. And these people are not comparable. You are not trying to get one complete person by being with them both, no. You just love them both, and it would hurt to lose either.

It is possible to be in love with two people simultaneously. But here is the tricky part; you must tell them the truth. Honesty is love. You can’t love someone truly and not be honest with them.

Many people will try to revenge and try to get another on top of you, but you have said your truth. It hurts to know that the person you love and loves you has another they truly love, but it’s worse not knowing.

We need to have honest conversations if we are going to truly fall in love and enjoy the amazing sex that comes with it. By far, nothing beats having to make love other than just having sex. Two different things.

Till next time, if you truly love them both, tell them about the other.