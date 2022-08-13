Luga-Flow rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has apologised for his “irresponsible remarks” supporting the violence against women.

Omutujju while appearing in a TV interview on Thursday said he enjoys beating women and seeing them wail in pain. He maintained that would beat a woman even more than fellow singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel did to his girlfriend recently.

Following the tasteless comments by the singer, a section of Ugandans ganged up on him, seeking an apology and calling upon different corporate companies to withdraw funding and support from his upcoming concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps choking under pressure, the “tusimbude” singer reappeared in an interview seeking forgiveness for his statements.

“I am here to clear the air for my fans and Ugandans at large about a video that has been trending. It was chopped out of a longer video in which I was joking. I love joking but maybe I cracked jokes on a very sensitive issue this time around,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Gravity Omutujju, I have never beaten any woman, I have never beaten my wife or any female creature. If there is any woman that claims I have ever beat her, you can come out and pin me to it. I do not condone the act and so I apologize to whoever was hurt by my statements,” he added.