Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has confirmed he will not proceed with the concert he had organised in Mbale.

This follows concerns from the general public over his lack of consideration by organising an entertainment event for the people in Mbale despite the area being hit by tragedy in the recent floods and mudslides.

Balaam had scheduled an event at Mbale SS grounds dubbed Ebinu Lya Mbale this Saturday. The event would feature a cocktail of artistes.

However, following calls to cancel the concert, Balaam has accepted and indefinitely suspended it.

“We regret to announce withdrawal from Mbale concert preparations due this weekend at Mbale SS grounds due to unavoidable circumstances. We shall party soon when the situation returns to normal,” Balaam said.

“Sympathy for the flood victims in the Bugisu region,” he added.

The floods which affected the slopes of Mt Elgon were caused by the outburst of river Nabuyonga. The floods led to the destruction of a bridge on the river located along the Mbale-Kumi highway.

Three motor vehicles with an unknown number of occupants were swept away in the flood.

At least 29 people were confirmed dead and their bodies were retrieved and taken for postmortem.