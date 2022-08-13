The NRM Deputy National Treasurer Jacqueline Kyatuheire has urged Kisoro leaders to focus on uniting the people now that elections are done.

“Now that elections are done, let’s try to put differences aside and unite to serve our people. Reconciliation of the party supporters and leaders will be key in strengthening the party structures and lay foundation for effective service delivery,” Kyotuheire said.

The ruling party deputy national treasurer made the call on Friday as she met NRM leaders and district leaders at Rushaga Hotel, Bukimbiri County in Kisoro district.

The just concluded by-election in Bukimbiri county divided the party supporters and leaders in Kisoro as each had their own sides.

Whereas the Eddie Kwizera was given the party flag and the top party leaders rallied support for him, a section of NRM leaders, especially in Kisoro supported independent but NRM leaning candidate Asigalio Turyagyenda.

The election pitted the leadership from the secretariat in Kyadondo against some of the Kisoro district NRM leaders.

However, in the end, Eddi Kwizera was declared winner of the election.

Speaking on Friday, the party deputy national treasurer urged that since the electoral process is done, it is high time the NRM leaders and other leaders in the district came together, foster unity but also ensure service delivery for the population.

She emphasised that unity is key for effective service delivery, noting that when leaders work together services easily flow to the last person.

Kyatuheire noted that the NRM Secretariat will work closely to with the leaders to ensure that people get involved in all government programs.

Emmanuel Dombo the party’s director for communication urged the newly elected MP to pay back the debt of the people who overwhelmingly voted him by serving them irrespective of the political affiliations.

He also hailed former minister, Philemon Mateke for offering guidance during the just concluded Bukimbiri by-election.

Speaking in response, Mateke, who is also the Kisoro district NRM chairperson slammed party leaders who are bent on diving people on religious and tribal lines.

He warned that such acts can’t be tolerated within the ruling NRM party.

The newly elected MP, Eddie Kwizera promised to spearhead development in Bukimbiri county.

“Like I have been doing, I promise to be the face of the NRM development agenda in Bukimbiri county. I thank the party for entrusting me to carry its flag in this election and I call upon all leaders to join me in serving our people,” Kwizera said.