By Abraham Keniga

The Rugby Cranes Sevens, this weekend 12th -14th August will participate in the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series at Estadio Santa Laura in Santiago, Chile. Grouped in Pool C alongside Uruguay, Germany and Lithuania.

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series is the second tier of competition below the World Rugby Sevens Series both sponsored by the banking group HSBC. The winners of the tournament this weekend shall attain core status to the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series – a prime opportunity awaits the National side.

Having impressed at the recently concluded Commonwealth games especially with the 12 -12 draw against Rugby giants Australia, expectations have been raised a notch higher. The Rugby Cranes left Commonwealth games with a positive winning record: Played 6 Won 3 Lost 2 Drawn 1, securing a 10th place finish and overall tournament Top Points Scorer Phillip Wokorach, it’s the failure to leave the Pool stages that was the critical misstep.

This time the Cranes shall be aiming to go one higher by qualifying for the Quarter Finals – that is the top eight (8) teams ranked sides in the Pool stages, the top two (2) in each of the three (3) Pools together with the best two (2) third placed finishers.

Rugby Cranes Sevens Squad

Alex Aturinda

Norbert Okeny

Ian Munyani

William Nkore

Phillip Wokorach

Michael Okorach ©

Isaac Massanganzira

Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Adrian Kasito

Timothy Kisiga

Karim Arinaitwe

Ivan Otema

The games can be streamed live on the World Rugby Website

Fixtures (all Local Times)

Uruguay – Uganda at 19:23

Germany – Uganda at 00:39

Uganda – Lithuania at 18:04

Local Scene

On the local front, the second leg of the National Sevens Series shall be held in Entebbe at the Namate Works grounds. Pirates, the log leaders shall seek to consolidate their position at the top of the standings and are strong favourites to come out victors. Kobs, the defending champions will be looking to improve on their 8th place finish.

Fixture list