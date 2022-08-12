The National Council of Sports (NCS) has dismissed claims that athletes who represented Uganda at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, were not paid.

This week, social media was a wash with claims that athletes and some officials of Team Uganda, were yet to receive their allowances as designated by government.

However, in a press statement issued on Thursday, the general secretary of NCS, Dr. Bernard Ogwel, dismissed the claims as untrue.

“A couple of misleading social media posts have attempted to sour the triumphant return of Team Uganda by insinuating that athletes have not been paid their designated allowances and have been handed peanuts. This is not true,” the statement partly reads.

It should be noted that at the games, Uganda was represented by athletes from 13 disciplines, and concluded the games with 5 medals.

Government had designated Shs7.58 million allowances for each athlete but rumours have been spreading that they never received this money.

However, according to the general secretary, the designated money has been disbursed to the athletes’ accounts in batches, and that continues to be.

“A good many have already acknowledged receipt of this money in fact,” Ogwel noted.

However, he disclosed that only five athletes and six officials have not received their allowances, something he blamed on challenges on Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), through which government has been paying such allowances.

The affected athletes include; Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba (netball), sprinter Tarsis Orogot, Scovia Aikoru and Ogoola Atuhaire.

Ogwel explained that NCS is working with the Ministry of Finance to see that these athletes receive their allowances just like their counterparts, and that records proving that are available.

On the Shs.50,000 given to netball members upon arrival at Entebbe Airport

Ogwel further clarified that the Shs50,000 which was given to each member of the netball team was only transport token after they had been picked from the airport by vans secured from Parliament.

“NCS booked the athletes with further onward journeys into a four-star hotel in town, and another along Jinja Road,” Ogwel further stated.

NCS assured that despite the dynamics, they will work to ensure that all members of the team get their allowances.