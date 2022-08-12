In a bid to reduce financial exclusion among Ugandan youths, Pride Microfinance with support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched the youth inclusion programme that will skill up to 1000 youths to create profitable business ventures.

The managing director, Pride Microfinance, Veronica Gladys Namagembe said the programme will benefit youths, their communities as successful businesses from the programme will create jobs, increase demand for the raw materials as well as bring a diverse range of new products and services to the market.

“This program will benefit over a thousand youths in different parts of the country and to also provide diverse knowledge about business ventures,” Namagembe said

Namagembe urged the youth to continuously embrace technology in their business ventures and to be passionate about their businesses in all the things they pursue.

“The world is going digital and all operations and business ventures you do should embrace technology,” Namagembe said.

The chairman board of directors of the bank , Fred Jachan Omach urged the youth to embrace the programme and take full advantage of the opportunity by attending all classes and striving to implement them in their business venture