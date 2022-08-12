Police of Mukono are hunting for two suspects who brutally gang raped a 24 year old female victim after promising her a job.

The suspects called Tony Eleti and another only identified as Arthur allegedly lured the victim from Libu island on August 8, promising her a job as fuel pump attendant at one of the petrol stations in Mukono town.

Tony Eleti reportedly gave her a telephone number 0751264260 to call which allegedly belonged to a one Arthur who immediately offered the job at shillings 250,000/= per month and asked her to come and meet him in Mukono.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Fred Enanga while giving a crime update at police headquarters in Naguru.

He revealed that the victim traveled from Libu to Mukono and they met with Arthur around St. Paul Catholic Church.

“Instead of taking her for the job, this alleged Arthur went and booked for her a room at Zazi guest house in Mukono,” he said.

“Interestingly, he came back at around 4am and picked the victim to take her for the job at one of the petrol stations as promised,” he added.

It is after they had picked her from Zazi guest house that she was chloroformed and dragged her into a banana plantation where they gang raped her.

She was discovered by passabys in a very unconscious state and taken to Mukono health centre IV where she is recovering from the ordeal.